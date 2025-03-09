The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has been a cornerstone in providing quality media education in the Third World since its establishment in the 1960s, significantly contributing to the development of skilled communicators. This was emphasized by Nagaland University Chancellor Dr. Samudra Gupta Kashyap while addressing the annual meeting of the North East chapter of the IIMC Alumni Association on Saturday.

Dr. Kashyap, a distinguished alumnus of IIMC, urged aspiring journalists to consider joining the institute for the best media education in the country. He highlighted IIMC’s long-standing commitment to fostering journalistic excellence and producing professionals who have made substantial contributions to the media landscape.

The event also celebrated the achievements of notable alumni. Jahnabi Phookan, a leading figure in the tourism and hospitality sector, was felicitated for her outstanding contributions. She was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the IIMC Alumni Association's national meeting in Delhi. Reflecting on her academic journey, Phookan, a former FICCI FLO President, recalled, "When I chose to study mass communication at IIMC in the early 1980s, it was still an emerging field. Today, with a growing number of students opting for media studies, it is a promising trend."

Another recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University and a former IIMC student, was unable to attend the event.

Prof. YSR Murthy, Vice Chancellor of Assam Royal Global University and a distinguished IIMC alumnus, commended the increasing number of students from the Northeast pursuing careers in media. He expressed optimism about the region’s growing representation in the media sector.

Senior journalist Ritesh Verma, Editor of Hindustan Times Digital and founder secretary of IIMCAA, also addressed the gathering, which saw the participation of numerous IIMC alumni from across the Northeast.

The event was part of "Connections," a series of networking meets organized by the IIMC Alumni Association (IIMCAA) across various cities in India and abroad, fostering professional bonds among alumni and strengthening IIMC’s legacy in the media industry.