IIT Guwahati among India's top 10 in QS World University Rankings 2027

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has secured the ninth position among Indian institutions in the prestigious QS World University Rankings 2027, further strengthening its standing as one of the country's leading centres of higher education and research.

According to the latest rankings released by QS, IIT Guwahati has achieved a global rank of 349, placing it among the world's top universities and within India's top ten institutions.

Among Indian institutions, IIT Delhi emerged as the country's highest-ranked university, securing the 118th position globally, followed by IIT Bombay at 134 and IIT Madras at 170. IIT Kharagpur ranked fourth nationally with a global rank of 205, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru and IIT Kanpur shared the fifth and sixth positions with a global rank of 221 each.

The University of Delhi secured the seventh spot among Indian institutions with a global ranking of 332, followed by IIT Roorkee at 335. IIT Guwahati claimed the ninth position nationally with a global rank of 349, underlining its growing academic and research credentials on the international stage.

The ranking reflects IIT Guwahati's continued progress in areas such as academic reputation, research output, faculty quality, industry engagement and international collaboration. Established in 1994, the institute has evolved into one of the country's premier technological institutions and remains the highest-ranked university in the Northeast region.

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences ranked among India's top ten institutions with a global rank of 452. Other Indian universities featured in the rankings include Anna University, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, Chandigarh University, IIT Indore, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), BITS Pilani, IIT Hyderabad, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Symbiosis International and Jamia Millia Islamia.

At the global level, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) retained its position as the world's top university for the 15th consecutive year, securing a perfect overall score of 100. Imperial College London and Stanford University jointly occupied the second position, followed by the University of Oxford, Harvard University and the University of Cambridge.

The California Institute of Technology (Caltech), ETH Zurich, University College London (UCL) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) also featured among the world's top ten institutions, reflecting the continued dominance of universities from the United States, the United Kingdom and leading Asian education hubs.

The latest rankings highlight India's growing presence in global higher education. While only three Indian institutions feature among the world's top 200 universities, several universities have improved their standing in recent years, reflecting increased emphasis on research, innovation, graduate employability and international academic partnerships.

Education experts believe that the steady rise of institutions such as IIT Guwahati demonstrates the growing competitiveness of Indian higher education globally. However, they note that greater investment in research infrastructure, faculty development and internationalisation will be crucial for more Indian universities to enter the top 100 in the coming years.

The QS World University Rankings are widely regarded as one of the most influential global assessments of higher education institutions, evaluating universities on parameters such as academic reputation, employer reputation, research impact, faculty-student ratio and international engagement. For IIT Guwahati, the latest ranking further reinforces its position as a leading institution driving academic excellence and innovation in Northeast India.