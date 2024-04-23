In a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at transforming voter education, the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Cell (SVEEP) of Kamrup Election District has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati to unveil a pioneering 3D printed dummy ballot unit.

Utilizing advanced 3D printing technology, researchers have fabricated the dummy ballot unit from PLA (polylactic acid), an environmentally friendly material derived from corn starch. Designed and manufactured in a remarkable timeframe of just 48 hours, the device boasts interactive features including sound and light indicators, offering a guided experience through the voting process.

The inauguration ceremony, hosted at the scenic IIT Guwahati campus on Monday, attracted a gathering of esteemed dignitaries including Keerthi Jalli, District Commissioner (DC) of Kamrup, Susanta Kumar Dutta, Additional District Commissioner of Kamrup, and distinguished guests from administrative circles and academia.

Crafted with the primary objective of familiarizing citizens, especially first-time voters and senior citizens, with the voting process, the 3D printed dummy ballot unit represents a significant leap forward in dispelling uncertainties associated with voting.

Addressing the audience, DC Kamrup Jalli commended IIT Guwahati for their collaborative effort, stating, “We commend IIT Guwahati for their collaboration and swift design and manufacturing of this highly practical tool. It is certain to aid individuals in gaining familiarity with the voting process, thereby bolstering their confidence, and encouraging greater participation in democratic practices.”

Prof. Ajeet Kumar, Assistant Professor at IIT Guwahati, emphasized the significance of the ballot unit, noting, “With its interactive features and biodegradable material, this innovative tool will serve as a valuable resource in educating citizens about the voting process.”

The partnership between the SVEEP cell of Kamrup District and IIT Guwahati signifies a significant milestone in voter education endeavors. Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Dean PRBR at IIT Guwahati, expressed pride in the collaboration, underscoring its potential to empower citizens with a deeper understanding of the voting process.

The introduction of the 3D printed dummy ballot unit marks a significant stride in voter awareness and education in India, reaffirming the commitment of stakeholders to strengthen democratic practices and enhance citizen engagement in electoral processes.