Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has received the highest international offer of Rs 2.4 crore, beginning off the first day of final placements with hope in a post-pandemic year marked by layoffs and hiring freezes.

On day one, 46 firms made a total of 168 bids, two of which were foreign and the highest bid was Rs 1.1 crore.

Job offers were offered in a variety of technical fields, including Software Development, Data Science, Quant, Core engineering, UX Designer, VLSI, Vehicle Engineering, Analyst, and Product Designer.

At the end of the second session, the institute got two overseas offers.

Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Google, Uber, Qualcomm, C-DOT, Enphase Energy, Oracle, Nutanix, Thoughtspot MTS-2, Squarepoint SDE/Quant, American Express, JP Morgan Chase, Bajaj, Rippling, Tibra, Cohesity, Sprinklr Platform + Product are among the major recruiters for this year's first two sessions. The first wave of placements is slated to go until December 15.

Dr. Abhishek Kumar, Head, Center for Career Development, IIT Guwahati, stated in an IIT statement on the institute's placement process, "Both company representatives and students are pleased to finally meet after a two-year hiatus owing to the epidemic. This has offered both the employer and the potential employee an advantage in interacting one on one, allowing for more space for adequate comprehension on both sides of the table."

A total of 1,269 students from various fields of study have enrolled for placements and there will be a total of 264 organizations recruiting for 470 positions.

There have been 78 start-ups registered for recruiting, as well as five public sector organizations.

Expressing his joy on a strong start to the placement season at IIT Guwahati, Prof. T G Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "We are really excited to physically host companies at IIT Guwahati campus after two years. We have recorded progressive outcomes in Sessions 1.1 and 1.2 of the Placement Drive. I am sure the final outcomes will touch new heights for the Institute."

Students of the institute have already received 218 pre-placement offers (PPOs) during the academic year 2022-23, which was the highest in the last four years. Most of the offers were related to Core Engineering, IT, Finance, and Analyst profiles.