GUWAHATI, 10th January 2022: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, has signed an agreement with Times Professional Learning (TPL), to start Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Cybersecurity and Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning. The programmes are intended to provide career enhancement and skill upgradation for working professionals as per the requirements of industry and the corporate world.

The courses are also aligned with The National Education Policy 2020’s directives to Higher Education Institutes to play an active role not only in conducting research on disruptive technologies such as AI but also in creating initial versions of instructional materials and courses including online courses in cutting-edge domains.

The Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Cybersecurity is an eight months course and is intended to provide career enhancement and skill upgradation as per the requirements of fast-moving job roles like network security specialist, cyber security analyst, cybersecurity architects, cyber security manager, and leading up to C-suite positions such as Chief Information Security Officer. The demand for cybersecurity domain experts has doubled in the last year amidst rising global concerns of security breaches and rapid digitalisation across organisations and institutions during the pandemic.

The Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning is a nine-month course. It will provide candidates detailed understanding of AI and Deep Learning through a comprehensive curriculum. The programme focuses on fundamental and advanced learning through subjects like Python programming, data analytics, neural networks, computer vision, and image recognition, etc. It will help candidates prepare for competitive and cutting-edge job roles such as AI and ML Engineer, Computer Vision Expert, Software R&D Engineer, Cloud Support Engineer, among others, that involve a high level of technical skill and training.

Speaking on the importance of skill upgradation in the domain of cybersecurity and AI, Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “AI-based technology has made rapid inroads through its seamless mechanisms and improved productivity through reduced human intervention. With the greater adoption of technology, there is a growing need for people with the best-in-class technical skill sets to meet demand. Our partnership with

TimesTSW for these programmes will fulfil the requirements in AI and Cybersecurity across sectors. The curriculum is meticulously developed with foundational and advanced subjects to provide our learners with comprehensive knowledge leading across these specialised domains conforming to industry requirements. These programmes will enable professionals to upgrade their skills, knowledge about evolving technologies and upscale in their career graph.”

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Anish Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer, Times Professional Learning, said, “Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning are revolutionising every industry across the globe, and this will be core across all their functions including supply chain and customer management. Digitalisation has become an integral part of our lives. However, it has increased our vulnerability and made us prone to frequent cyberattacks. There is an urgent need to build a robust cybersecurity force to overcome and foil cyberattacks, including malware, ransomware, and phishing attacks. Our Post Graduate Certificate Programmes in Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning and Cybersecurity in partnership with Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati will create highly skilled and future-ready professionals to build competencies and excel in these domains.”

Applicants who have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and at least two years of work experience in IT or software development would be eligible for the course. Candidates will receive certificates issued by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and Times TSW on completing the programme.

These programmes will address the industry requirements by providing a skilled workforce, helping working professionals to upskill, and enhancing their repertoire of knowledge in the field of AI, DL, and cybersecurity. These programmes incorporate live instructor-led sessions conducted over the weekends by top experts from IIT Guwahati and TimesTSW faculty members along with industry experts. Students will take part in a Capstone project where they will demonstrate the skills, they have acquired by solving real-world business problems and include a five-day immersive learning experience at the IIT Guwahati Campus.

TimesTSW:

TimesTSW (The Second Wind) is a brand of Times Professional Learning that provides a learning ecosystem of executive education for working professionals. It offers programs that address the growing demands of Industry 4.0 through learner-centric, innovative, industry-relevant, role-specific, and technology-supported solutions.