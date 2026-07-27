IIT Guwahati confirms death of student, urges restraint amid ongoing investigation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has expressed profound grief over the untimely death of a third-year BTech student, who passed away on Sunday, July 26. The institute said it is extending all possible support to the student's family while cooperating fully with the ongoing police investigation into the incident.

In an official statement, IIT Guwahati said the student's parents are on their way to the campus and that the institute has remained in close contact with the family to provide all necessary assistance during this difficult time. Authorities stated that they are awaiting the findings of the police investigation before sharing any further details regarding the matter.

Describing the incident as a "profound loss" to the IIT Guwahati community, the institute appealed to students, staff and the public to refrain from speculation until the facts are established. It also conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the student's family, friends and all those who knew him.

Reaffirming its commitment to student welfare, IIT Guwahati highlighted the range of mental health support mechanisms available on campus. These include the SAATHI Counselling Club and the Centre for Holistic Wellbeing, which provide access to licensed counsellors and psychiatrists, along with round-the-clock online counselling services.

The institute said its mental health support framework comprises four full-time counsellors on campus and mandatory counselling interactions for all students. These sessions are scheduled to avoid conflicts with academic commitments and are intended to identify early signs of emotional distress in a confidential and non-stigmatising environment.

IIT Guwahati also runs ice-breaking sessions and a Peer Mentorship Programme for newly admitted students to help them build connections with faculty members and peers and ease their transition into campus life.

Urging students to make use of the available support systems, the institute said those experiencing emotional distress, or those concerned about the wellbeing of a friend, should seek timely assistance. It reiterated that no student should have to face personal challenges alone and affirmed its continued commitment to fostering a supportive and caring campus environment.