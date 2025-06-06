In a breakthrough with far-reaching implications for public health, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed a simple, affordable method to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2 — the virus responsible for COVID-19 — using clay particles.

The team discovered that clay particles behave differently in saltwater when the virus is present, altering their sedimentation rate due to changes in inter-particle forces. This unique behaviour was harnessed to create a low-cost virus detection system.

“It's as simple as watching sand settle in water,” said Professor T.V. Bharat of the Department of Civil Engineering, the lead author of the study published in Applied Clay Science. “In the presence of viral material, the rate at which clay settles changes, offering a measurable indicator of infection.”



Also Read: 'Gaurav Gogoi coming to Silchar big thing, he might settle abroad someday': Assam CM's jibe

The study focused on Bentonite clay, known for its high surface area and ability to bind pollutants and viruses. In controlled lab conditions, researchers found that the clay particles bind effectively to viral materials like the Coronavirus surrogate and Infectious Bronchitis Virus (IBV) in neutral pH saline solutions.

The new method presents a compelling alternative to existing diagnostics like PCR (accurate but expensive and time-consuming) and antigen or antibody tests (which either lack precision or detect past infections).

“Most existing tests are impractical in resource-limited or outbreak-heavy settings,” Bharat explained. “Our approach is faster, cost-effective, and doesn’t rely on expensive lab infrastructure — ideal for field-level deployment during pandemics.”

This innovation opens doors for rapid screening in rural or underserved areas, significantly improving preparedness and response during future viral outbreaks.