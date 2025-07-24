IIT Guwahati develops bamboo-based composite to replace plastic in automobiles

In a major breakthrough for sustainable manufacturing, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed a high-performance bamboo-based composite material designed to replace plastic components in vehicles.

The innovation, led by Dr. Poonam Kumari from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, uses Bambusa tulda—a fast-growing bamboo species native to Northeast India—combined with biodegradable polymers to create a durable, eco-friendly material. The composite exhibits excellent mechanical strength, thermal stability, low moisture absorption, and cost-effectiveness.

“Our composite can be used in various sectors, including automotive, electronics, aerospace, and sustainable construction. It is a green replacement for plastic, wood, and even metal components, aligning with the Green Tech Revolution and India’s Make in India initiative,” said Dr. Kumari.



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The team experimented with four different formulations by reinforcing bamboo fibres with both petroleum-based and bio-based epoxies. After extensive testing across 17 performance parameters and using Multi-Criteria Decision-Making (MCDM) methods, the variant combining bamboo fibres with a bio-based epoxy called FormuLite emerged as the top performer.

Priced at ₹4,300 per kilogram, the bamboo composite offers a viable alternative for manufacturing dashboards, seat backs, and door panels in vehicles, in addition to applications in furniture, packaging, and electronics.

The researchers are now conducting a life cycle assessment of the material’s environmental footprint and are exploring industrial processes like compression moulding and resin transfer for mass production.

The innovation marks a significant stride in sustainable material development and is seen as a step toward reducing plastic dependency while supporting India’s goals under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 7, 8, and 9.