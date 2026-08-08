IIT Guwahati develops handheld device for rapid bacterial detection

Assam has recorded another achievement in scientific research, with researchers at IIT Guwahati developing a low-cost handheld device capable of rapidly detecting bacteria.

The innovation has the potential to make bacterial detection faster, more accessible and efficient, with possible applications in healthcare, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The device was developed by IIT Guwahati professors Parameswar K Iyer of the Department of Chemistry and Siddhartha S Ghosh of the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, along with former PhD scholars Anamika Dey, Ashish Singh and Deepanjalee Dutta from the Centre for Nanotechnology.

At the core of the device is an Organic Field Effect Transistor (OFET), which enables the technology to detect bacteria and distinguish between Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria. The innovation could simplify a process that traditionally requires laboratory-based testing and bacterial culture before analysis.

The research has been patented and published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry A of the Royal Society of Chemistry, highlighting its scientific significance.

Beyond healthcare, the technology could have applications in environmental monitoring and other specialised fields, including anti-bioterrorism measures.

The development highlights the growing contribution of Assam's research institutions to innovation and the creation of technologies aimed at addressing real-world challenges.