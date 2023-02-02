IIT Guwahati has developed a Sustainable Microalgae Biorefinery Model and Bioalcohols Production.

Under this model, the Institute is working on multiple projects to contribute towards Sustainable Energy.

Some of the major research highlights on the related topic include –



• Research on transforming residual microalgae/biomass into energy fuel and chemicals

• Research on the Integration of wastewater treatment and high-value biofuel production

• Research on producing bio alcohols from waste-invasive weeds

• Research on efficiently producing liquid hydrocarbon oil

Also Read: IIT Guwahati aeromodelling club aims to develop ‘Smart Drones’ for Common People

On the other hand, the IIT Guwahati aeromodelling club has also been developing ‘Smart Drones’ for common people.

With an aim to develop smart drones with an easy interface for common people to interact with drones, the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s Aeromodelling Club is encouraging students to harness creativity, technology, and innovation in aeromodelling.

The club has developed different types of drones including ‘Warehouse Drone’ for warehouse management, ‘Reaper Drones’ for military and law enforcement, ‘Ornithopter’ based on the design of birds which can be used for surveillance in tight spaces, for wildlife photography, and ‘RAVEN,’ an indigenously developed VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) capable fixed-winged aircraft.

Apart from these projects, students have also developed a drone capable of firing at targets with high precision. The firing mechanism is designed in such a way that it returns to its previous position waiting for the pilot's command for the next firing.