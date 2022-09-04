Despite its humble beginnings, "Techniche" now boasts of being one of the largest Techno-Management Fests across India. Techniche 2022, held from September 2nd to September 4th, is the 24th edition of the fest, which was finally hosted on-ground after two virtual fests, much to the delight of the college community.

The Panel Discussion aims to bring in a panel of experts from varied fields to discuss a particular topic and share their unique views on the same.

Coming to the audience favorite, the Pronites, which takes place after sunset into the late night, was a crowd-pleaser and a fan favorite.

Renowned performers, including singers, comedians, YouTubers, actors, and streamers, were brought to IIT Guwahati's stunning campus to create a night full of memories for the audience.

For the first time, Techniche hosted the Virtual Industry Tour aiming to simulate the feel of a real industry within the confines of a small auditorium.

A B plan competition named "Chakravyuh" was organized, allowing Startups from around the nation to showcase their ideas/products. In conjunction with the college's Finance and Economics Club, a free session named "Arthashastra" will also be held to boost financial awareness among Techniche 2022 participants.

The IIT Guwahati student body annually hosts Technothlon, an international school competition that consists of two rounds: the Prelims and the Mains.

It is the largest examination conducted by a student body. The Mains event was conducted during Techniche, wherein the top 50 students from each team participated in rigorous challenges to test their invention, creativity, and imagination skills.

A robotics competition, 'Escalade,' has organised where participants will make robots to perform a specified task. Megapixel is a photography competition for all shutterbugs with a penchant for capturing the world to claim the top spots and produce breathtaking images.

A mental ability challenge based on the theme of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' will also held by the name of 'Cognitique.'

A hackathon called 'Overflow' organised in which participants will be required to make a game using Javascript.

An electronics-based circuit design competition called Emulate also held, along with a Quizathon on science and technology-based topics.

Based on the JailBreak concept, TechHunt, a mystery room featuring technical questions from Electronics, Mechanics, Math, and Coding, will be set up.

Each team enters the mystery chamber one at a time, with each level having its timer. After a two-year hiatus on all offline events due to the spread of the pandemic, Techniche conducted the 12th edition of the Guwahati Half Marathon on the 24th of April 2022 to bring back its halted annual tradition.

The marathon was an initiative to spread awareness amongst the masses for child protection and child abuse prevention. More than 3000 people from all over the North East gathered together in support, under the slogan #Youth4Suraksha.

Furthermore, an online webinar on Sex Education, a data science hackathon called 'Beyond Analysis,' and a competitive programming hackathon 'CodeJunk' were organised during the months leading up to the fest.

Techniche also conducted a Flash Mob in the Roodraksh Mall, Guwahati, in the week leading up to the event to build up enthusiasm. Students of Cadence, the college's Dance Club, were involved with the team to organize this impromptu dance display.

The Techniche Team has a three-tier structure comprising entirely of the student population of IIT Guwahati. The heart behind its conduction is its Organizers, second-year bachelor's students who take up small responsibilities to build the fest from the ground up.

The pillars which keep the team intact, working year-round to create three days of excellence, are the Core Team members of Techniche, who are essentially students in their third year at the Institute.