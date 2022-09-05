Assam’s India Institution of Technology (IIT) Guwahati hosted the 24th edition of its annual Techno-Management fest ‘Techniche 2022’. On its last day i.e., on Monday (September 5th) the Finance and Economic Club (FEC) of IIT Guwahati hosted a portfolio optimization workshop ‘Arthashastra’.

The workshop aims to increase the financial literacy of the participants of Techniche and the campus residents.

The event was hosted by Chiranjeet Mishra, the quant head of the Finance and Economic Club of IIT.

The workshop was attended by over 70 finance enthusiasts. It started off with a problem statement which got the participants hooked.

The workshop witnessed a very engaging audience.

The event wrapped up with Liza Anshul, ex-Secretary of Finance and Economic Club of IIT, awarding Certificates of Merit to the top 3 performers of the quiz.

All the participants were awarded participation certificates.

Artha-Shastra was organized in collaboration with FEC, the finance and economics club.

The student community of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, organized its three-day Techno-Management festival ‘Techniche’ on offline mode, after holding it on the virtual platform for two years due to the pandemic.