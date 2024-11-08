A major healthcare symposium at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati on Friday, November 7, highlighted new initiatives for advancing indigenous healthcare technology in Northeast India.

Hosted by the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII), a collaboration between the Government of Assam and IIT Guwahati, the event marked a significant step toward creating homegrown healthcare solutions aligned with the "Make in India" initiative.

Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary of Assam, opened the symposium by underscoring the state’s commitment to fostering a self-reliant healthcare system. He praised the collaborative model between government, academia, and healthcare sectors as a game-changer in addressing India’s healthcare needs.

Kota highlighted the planned AAHII campus, which will house a 400-bed super-speciality teaching hospital and state-of-the-art research labs, aimed at reducing import dependency on medical technologies and improving healthcare accessibility across the region.

IIT Guwahati’s Director, Devendra Jalihal, emphasized the value of early collaboration between medical professionals and researchers in lowering treatment costs and promoting affordable diagnostics.

Jalihal noted that the super-speciality facility will position Assam as a leader in indigenous healthcare innovation, reducing dependency on imports and enabling a 'Make in India' approach.

Adding to the discourse, AIIMS Guwahati Executive Director Prof Ashok K Puranik and US-based cardiologist Dr Naba Goswami offered insights into how the AAHII initiative could bridge existing healthcare gaps.

Puranik stressed the importance of developing technologies designed specifically for Indian needs, while Goswami called for strengthened industry-academia partnerships to address rural healthcare challenges.

Formed in 2022, the Assam Government IIT Guwahati Healthcare Foundation (AGIHF) has been working to attract industry partners for healthcare advancements in the region. The upcoming AAHII campus will feature six centres of excellence focused on fields like stem cell research, precision medicine, robotics, and affordable diagnostics.

Key IIT researchers, including Prof Biman Mandal and Prof SS Ghosh, showcased innovative projects, inspiring further collaboration between scientists and healthcare practitioners to drive impactful, localized healthcare solutions in India.