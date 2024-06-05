The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has achieved a remarkable feat in the global academic sphere, securing the 344th position in the QS World University Rankings 2025. With an overall score of 32.9, IIT Guwahati has demonstrated significant progress, marking a remarkable leap of 20 places from its ranking last year.

Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, expressed his satisfaction with the institute’s performance, attributing it to the relentless dedication and hard work of the faculty, students, and staff. He stated, "Our commitment to excellence in education, research, and innovation continues to drive us forward. We are proud of this achievement and remain focused on further enhancing our global standing and contributing to the advancement of knowledge and technology." He also emphasized the need to address internationalization challenges for Indian institutes to further improve their global rankings.

The QS World University Rankings 2025, released on June 4, 2024, highlight IIT Guwahati's remarkable ascent over the years. Since 2014, the institute has climbed an impressive 257 places, from the 601-650 range to the 344th position. Among the metrics considered, Research Citations per Faculty stands out as the institute's strongest indicator, achieving a global rank of 42. Additionally, IIT Guwahati ranks 295th in Employer Reputation and 480th in Academic Reputation.

The QS World University Rankings, established in 2004, serve as a vital benchmark for assessing academic institutions globally. The rankings evaluate various parameters, including Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty Student Ratio, Citations per Faculty, International Faculty Ratio, International Student Ratio, Employment Outcome, International Research Network, and Sustainability.

For the 2025 edition, a total of 5,663 institutions were evaluated globally, with 1,503 making it into the rankings. In India, 46 institutions have been ranked this year. Additionally, IIT Guwahati's significant presence in 18 different subject category rankings underscores its multidisciplinary focus and academic diversity.