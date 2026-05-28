IIT-Guwahati partners Hyderabad firm for commercial bio-methanol production

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT) has signed an MoU with Kaashyap Cleantech Innovations Pvt Ltd for large-scale commercial production of bio-methanol using chemoautotrophic bacteria technology.

According to IIT-Guwahati, the technology enables the biological conversion of methane and carbon dioxide — two major greenhouse gases into bio-methanol, which can be used as a clean liquid fuel and industrial solvent.

The institute said the process offers an alternative to conventional chemical methods that are energy-intensive, expensive and generate toxic by-products. Researchers from the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, led by Prof Debasish Das and PhD scholar Krishna Kalyani Sahoo, developed the two-stage biological process that operates under mild conditions without chemical catalysts.

IIT-Guwahati stated that the produced bio-methanol was tested as a diesel-blended fuel in a four-stroke diesel engine and showed significant environmental benefits, including up to 87 per cent reduction in emissions such as carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, hydrogen sulphide and smoke compared to conventional diesel.

Director of IIT-Guwahati Devendra Jalihal said the technology provides an eco-friendly and cost-effective solution for clean fuel generation while contributing to carbon mitigation efforts.

Kaashyap Group Managing Director Kiran KK said the technology simultaneously produces green fuel and captures carbon dioxide, making it suitable for carbon credit mechanisms and supporting net-zero goals.