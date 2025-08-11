IIT Guwahati partners with Balipara Foundation for Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics Forum 2025

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati and the Balipara Foundation have entered into a strategic partnership to co-host the 13th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics Forum (EHNF) 2025. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on August 8, marks a significant step towards fostering conservation and sustainable development in the Eastern Himalayas. The collaboration intends to leverage IIT Guwahati's scientific expertise alongside the Balipara Foundation's extensive experience in community-led ecological restoration.

Scheduled to be held on December 10 and 11 at IIT Guwahati, the EHNF 2025 will address critical themes such as "The Future of the Third Pole & the Himsagar (Eastern Himalaya)." The event will include several sessions focused on developing solutions for energy and water security in the region. The Forum, a flagship initiative of the Balipara Foundation, is recognised globally for convening experts and community voices to discuss pathways to sustainable futures.

Under the terms of the MoU, the partnership will extend to co-creating research outputs, workshops, and knowledge products. IIT Guwahati's School of Energy and Centre for Sustainable Water Research will play a pivotal role in these initiatives. A joint organising committee will oversee the Forum's content, participation, and outreach, in addition to guiding future projects aimed at delivering measurable impacts.

Dr. Anamika Barua, a professor from the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at IIT Guwahati, commented on the partnership, stating, "This partnership is a step towards integrating scientific innovation with grassroots knowledge to develop solutions that address the complex challenges of our time." Dr. Barua emphasised the importance of collaboration, stating, "By bringing academia, technology, and communities together, we hope to create a roadmap for a sustainable and resilient Eastern Himalaya."

Ranjit Barthakur, founder of the Balipara Foundation, underscored the importance of linking ideas with actionable solutions. "The Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum has always been about bridging ideas with action. Partnering with IIT Guwahati will strengthen our ability to generate evidence-based, community-driven solutions - not just during the Forum, but through continuous collaboration that will benefit the Eastern Himalaya in the coming years," he said.

Founded in 2007, the Balipara Foundation is based in Assam and is dedicated to ecological restoration, empowering local communities, and promoting nature-based economies across the Eastern Himalaya. This collaboration aligns with the foundation’s mission to engage diverse stakeholders in the conservation and sustainable development of the region.

The partnership is expected to pave the way for scientific and technological advancement in addressing the unique challenges faced by the Eastern Himalayas. By combining IIT Guwahati's robust academic resources with Balipara's ground-level insights, the initiative aims to create effective, sustainable solutions that benefit both nature and the local communities.

The EHNF 2025 promises to be a pivotal event, bringing together policymakers, practitioners, and community leaders to engage in a meaningful dialogue about the future of the Eastern Himalayas. As the region faces increasing environmental pressures, initiatives like this represent critical steps towards ensuring a sustainable and resilient future.