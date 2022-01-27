GUWAHATI: A PhD student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, was found dead in his hostel room today.

Prashanta Kumar Arukha was pursuing his PhD from the social science and human resources department of the institute. As per reports, he was last seen by hostel members two days ago.

The security personnel at Kapili Hostel, on suspicion of something being wrong, broke open his room, after which the lifeless body of the student was discovered.

The university authorities have informed Amingaon Police of the incident.

The body of the deceased has been sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for postmortem and the police has said his death is due to an 'unidentified cause.'

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