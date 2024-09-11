As protests erupted at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) after the death of a student by suicide, KV Krishna, the Dean of Academic Affairs resigned from his position.

The resignation comes after a third-year B. Tech Computer Science student, Bimlesh Kumar was found dead in his hostel room early Monday morning. Kumar, a 21-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, is believed to have died by suicide. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Furthermore, the agitating students also demanded that Assistant Professor Rajkumar Thummer resign from his position.

According to media reports, the professor has been accused of violating the code of conduct, misuse of authority and engaging in misconduct against students.

In response to the protests, IIT Guwahati has announced several measures aimed at addressing student welfare concerns.

The administration has initiated a probe in collaboration with local police to investigate the circumstances surrounding Kumar’s death. Extended counseling services are now available beyond regular hours, and QR codes linking to mental health resources and support contacts have been installed on hostel doors.

The Welfare Board’s Peer Mentorship Program and community activities are also being emphasised to foster a supportive environment and encourage peer interaction.