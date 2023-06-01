IIT Guwahati, the renowned Indian Institute of Technology, has made a significant mark on the global stage by securing the 6th position worldwide in Sustainable Development Goal 7 (Affordable and clean energy) in the prestigious Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023. This ranking, which assesses universities based on their performance in meeting United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), showcases IIT Guwahati's strong commitment to sustainable development and its dedication to addressing global challenges.

In addition to its remarkable achievement in SDG 7, IIT Guwahati has also made notable progress in other SDGs. The institute has secured a place among the top 200 universities for SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), while its overall ranking has improved to 401-600 in 2023. Furthermore, IIT Guwahati has demonstrated its commitment to SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and 14 (Life Below Water), solidifying its position as a leading institution dedicated to sustainability.

Commending IIT Guwahati's exceptional performance, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director of the institute, expressed his delight, stating, "Universities play a pivotal role in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. These results reflect IIT Guwahati's unwavering dedication to fulfilling this universal call for social, economic, and environmental sustainability." Prof. Iyer also emphasized the importance of instilling sustainability principles among students, highlighting the introduction of an interdisciplinary undergraduate course on Sustainable Development Goals—a first among all Indian Institutes of Technology.

IIT Guwahati has been actively working towards sustainable development goals through a range of initiatives. The institute has implemented measures to enhance campus infrastructure's energy efficiency and actively engages in providing community educational services. Furthermore, IIT Guwahati has launched the Green Campus Initiative, supported the establishment of sustainable businesses through startup assistance, initiated projects focusing on sustainable water technologies, and contributed to the development of sustainable materials for waste recycling. These endeavors reflect the institute's commitment to promoting sustainable practices and creating a positive impact on society and the environment.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, now in its fifth edition, encompasses 1,705 universities from 115 countries/regions. The ranking evaluates universities based on carefully calibrated indicators in the areas of research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching, providing a comprehensive and balanced comparison. IIT Guwahati's outstanding performance in SDG 7 underscores its global leadership in the pursuit of affordable and clean energy solutions.