Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday announced that the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has retained its position in the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF), achieving 7th Rank in the ‘Engineering’ Category this year. The Institute also retained its position in the ‘Overall’ Category, recording a Rank of 8th in NIRF 2022.

The list of top Institutes presented in NIRF 2022 showcases the Ministry of Education's unbiased and qualitative assessment, as the Prime Minister had the vision that all Higher Education Institutions should be able to exhibit their great achievement to young applicants, stated Education Minister.

“Knowledge-based innovation, entrepreneurship, and digitalization is the way forward for emerging countries. Blended multidisciplinary programs at institutes like IITs are the need of the hour. Industry’s expectation of engineering technocrats having managerial capabilities is an example of the same The time has arrived when India will lead the education front globally.”

Highlighting the plans for coming years, Prof. T. G. Sitharam informed that the institute is making efforts for promoting interdisciplinary research by initiating several academic schools and centers as part of NEP2020 implementation. This will not only enhance interaction among top academicians and enhance the standards of higher education but also bring to the forefront the best academic practices and also enhance our abilities to solve societal problems.

IIT Guwahati gained rank 37 globally in the ‘Research Citations per Faculty’ category and overall 384 rank in the QS World University Rankings 2023 released recently.

IIT Guwahati is the only academic institution in India that occupied a place among the top 100 world universities – under 50 years of age – ranked by the London-based Times Higher Education (THE) in 2014. It continues to maintain its good position even today in various International Rankings.

It needs mention here that IISc-Bangalore ranked second and IIT-Bangalore ranked third. JNU ranked 10th in the overall category.