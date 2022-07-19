To augment the optimum utilization of solar energy, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT) Guwahati have developed an optimization-based voltage control technique for active power distribution.

The study aims to increase the utilization of solar energy for charging electric vehicles through the use of a coordinated power distribution system that lowers voltage fluctuation.

Electric vehicles are being increasingly considered the solution to carbon emissions from the transportation sector.

The sustainability of EV can be enhanced if the power used to charge these vehicles is also based on renewable energy sources such as solar energy.

However, solar energy is intermittent, which leads to voltage fluctuation problems in the power distribution networks. Furthermore, EV charging is uncoordinated at present, which leads to under-voltage of the distribution networks, and associated efficiency loss.

To maximise the benefits of renewable energy generation and electric vehicle power supply, a coordinated control strategy for power distribution systems is necessary. To regulate system voltages, PV and EV inverters must collaborate with other Voltage Regulating Devices (VRD).

Highlighting his research, Dr. Sanjib Ganguly, Associate Professor, Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering (EEE), IIT Guwahati, said, “We have developed an optimization-based coordinated voltage control approach of power distribution networks to mitigate the overvoltage and under-voltage problems due to high PV generation and high EV charging, respectively”.

The method developed by the IIT Guwahati team also includes a framework for transitioning from passive to active power distribution. Both solar power generation and electric vehicles can facilitate the transition of power distribution from a passive state (unidirectional flow of power from the grid to the consumer) to an active system (bidirectional flow of electricity from the grid to the point of use and vice versa).