GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati researchers have found distinctive similarities between the nature of Dark Matter and Neutrinos.

In the endeavour to unfold the nature of dark matter, a trio of theoretical physicists, Professor of Physics Arunansu Sil and two of his Ph.D. students Arghyajit Datta and Rishav Roshan of IIT Guwahati, Physics Department have found that the origin and production of dark matter can actually be connected to the origin of neutrino mass.

The work has recently been published in the leading international journal, Physical Review Letters.

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