IIT-Guwahati sees first graduates from data science and AI programme

The Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (MFSDS&AI) at IIT-Guwahati has marked a strong start with the first batch of students graduating, over 90 per cent of whom secured job offers from top companies.

The school, established in 2021 in partnership with the Mehta Family Foundation, was one of the first in the IIT system to offer a dedicated undergraduate programme in Data Science and AI.

The inaugural cohort (2021-25) completed a rigorous curriculum that included a one-year project addressing cutting-edge challenges such as deepfake detection, large language model automation, conversational AI, multimodal healthcare, federated learning, and robotics.

According to IIT-Guwahati’s official placement report, 91 per cent of the first graduating batch received offers from major recruiters, including Google, Microsoft, and Warner Bros Discovery. One student has opted for higher studies at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, USA.

“By introducing a BTech in Data Science and AI in 2021, we were ahead of the curve. The successful placement of our very first batch validates both the demand for these skills and the quality of the programme we have built,” said Professor Devendra Jalihal, director of IIT-Guwahati.

Rahul Mehta, founder of the Mehta Family Foundation, said, “The success of the inaugural graduating class is a testament to the dedication of IIT Guwahati’s faculty and the talent of its students. Our partnership to establish the School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence was built on a shared vision to empower the next generation of leaders in this transformative field.”

The school, headed by Ratnajit Bhattacharjee, also offers MTech, PhD, and online BSc (Hons) programmes, attracting students from across India and abroad. Bhattacharjee noted, “Our pride lies in the diversity of outcomes. Some graduates are stepping into leadership-track roles in industry, while others are moving into advanced research. That flexibility shows the strength of the programme in preparing adaptable, world-class problem solvers.”