A third-year B. Tech Computer Science student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, Bimlesh Kumar, was found dead in his hostel room at Brahmaputra Hostel on Monday morning.

The 21-year-old student, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide.

Kumar was found unresponsive in his room. Police officials have sent the body for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

While the reasons behind his drastic action remain unclear, investigations are ongoing.

This incident marks the second suicide at the premier institute within a month. On August 9, Saumya, an M. Tech student from Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in her room at Disang Hostel in a similar tragic event.

The back-to-back incidents have raised concerns about the mental health of students at IIT Guwahati, prompting calls for better counseling and support systems. Police are working with institute authorities to investigate the situation thoroughly.