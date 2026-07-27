IIT Guwahati student found dead on campus, police probe suspected suicide

A third-year BTech student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was found dead inside the institute's academic complex on Sunday, July 26 afternoon in a case that police are treating as a suspected suicide. The exact cause of death will be determined following the completion of the investigation and post-mortem examination.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 pm. According to preliminary information, the student allegedly fell from the fifth floor of the institute's academic building. The deceased has been identified as Ritesh Raj Singh, a third-year BTech student in the Computer Science and Engineering department and a resident of the Brahmaputra Hostel.

Sources said Singh was regarded as a bright student with an excellent academic record and had recently secured an internship with global investment banking firm Goldman Sachs.

In an email addressed to the institute community, IIT Guwahati Director Prof. Devendra Jalihal expressed grief over the student's demise and conveyed condolences to his family.

"It is with deep sorrow that I inform you of the untimely demise of Ritesh Raj Singh, a third-year BTech student from the Computer Science and Engineering department and a resident of Brahmaputra Hostel. This is a profound loss to our IITG family. The Institute is in close contact with his family and is providing all necessary support during this difficult time," the Director said.

Kamrup Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Officials said the circumstances leading to the student's death are yet to be established, and all aspects are being examined.

If confirmed as a suicide, it would be the first suspected student suicide reported at IIT Guwahati in 2026. The institute had witnessed four student suicides in 2024, triggering widespread concern and discussions on student well-being, mental health support, and academic stress on campus.