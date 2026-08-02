IIT Guwahati student goes missing after falling into Brahmaputra; search underway

A third-year B.Tech student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati went missing after falling into the Brahmaputra River near the institute campus, police said on Sunday, August 2.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Saturday, August 1, when two students were walking along the riverbank near the campus. They reportedly slipped and fell into the river.

On receiving information, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

"The SDRF team rescued one of the students and shifted her to a hospital for treatment. However, despite an extensive search, the other student could not be traced," a police official said.

The missing student has been identified as Kachana Sai Chethana, a native of Jammalamadugu in Andhra Pradesh. She is a third-year B.Tech student in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at IIT Guwahati.

Officials said the SDRF continued the search operation on Sunday to trace the missing student.

The circumstances leading to the students' fall into the river are yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway.