Tauseef Ali Farooqui, a final year student of Biotechnology at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati), has reportedly been detained by the Assam Police after allegedly joining the terrorist group ISIS.

It's clear that the incident at IIT Guwahati is particularly concerning given the recent activities in the region. Just days ago, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police managed to foil a significant terrorist plot, leading to the apprehension of two high-ranking leaders associated with ISIS in India.

The individuals in question, Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi and Anurag Singh alias Rehan, were intercepted in the Dharmasala area of Dhubri after crossing the international border. Haris Farooqi, originally from Chakrata, Dehradun, is believed to be the head of ISIS in India, while his associate Anurag Singh, originally from Diwana, Panipat, has converted to Islam, and his wife is a Bangladeshi national. Both are described as deeply indoctrinated members of ISIS, involved in various illegal activities including recruitment, terror funding, and plotting attacks across India using improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

These individuals have multiple pending cases against them with agencies like the NIA in Delhi and the ATS in Lucknow. Following their apprehension by the STF, Assam, they are slated to be handed over to the NIA for further legal proceedings.

The duo was reportedly flown to Delhi by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday for further investigation and legal action. This recent string of events underscores the gravity of the threat posed by extremist elements and the critical role played by law enforcement agencies in safeguarding national security.