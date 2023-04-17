Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati and Tata Elxsi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on developing and commercializing advanced solutions for the electric mobility market. As a leading global technology services provider for the automotive and transportation industry, Tata Elxsi is set to bring its expertise to the table, working alongside IIT Guwahati to research and develop innovative solutions for the EV industry.

The MoU was signed by Professor Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director of IIT Guwahati and Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Elxsi, along with other key representatives of the two organizations. The collaboration will bring together researchers and experts in the field of material science, digital twins, and deep artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques.

"Electric vehicles are being increasingly considered the solution to carbon emissions from the transportation sector and there is an essential need to create more future-ready solutions in the EV automotive and transportation industry," said Prof Parameswar K. Iyer, speaking on the occasion. "The shared knowledge between IIT Guwahati researchers and the Tata Elxsi team will help build a research ecosystem in this field and its commitment to further strengthen the partnership going forward will help achieve the Government of India's mission of making our country 'Atma Nirbhar'."

One of the key areas of work under this collaboration will be the digital analysis of electrical signature data for traction motors which underpins EV mobility across segments, including automotive and rail. The solution will provide deep insights for proactive fault prediction, maintenance schedule formulation, and design and manufacturing defects traceability.

"This collaboration will bring together the best minds from Tata Elxsi and IIT Guwahati to envisage and develop future-looking solutions for the fast-evolving space of electric mobility," said the CEO and MD of Tata Elxsi. "The fault analysis solution is an excellent example of how industry-academia collaboration can bring together original thinking and application of the latest digital technologies to solve particular industry needs from operators, OEMs and system suppliers in the transportation industry."