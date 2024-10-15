A research team at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has developed an innovative furniture design that transforms into eight different configurations, addressing the growing need for adaptable solutions in small living spaces.

Led by Prof Supradip Das from the Department of Design, the team created a versatile piece that can function as a chair, table, or storage unit. The design consists of two side panels, cylindrical bars, and round-headed bolts, allowing users to easily adjust its shape and purpose.

"Our primary objective was to design furniture that optimises the use of limited space by providing users with the flexibility to adjust it based on their specific requirements at any given time," Prof Das explained.

The innovation comes as urban housing continues to shrink. A National Sample Survey Organization (NSSO) study revealed that 32% of urban homes are 258 sq. ft. or smaller, while 39% of rural homes measure 312 sq. ft. or less.

The team employed a 'Prototype-Driven Innovation' approach, testing multiple concepts before selecting the final design based on space-saving efficiency, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness. The furniture is flat-packed for user assembly, which Prof Das believes enhances satisfaction through the 'IKEA effect.'

"With homes and apartments becoming smaller, people increasingly need furniture that can serve multiple functions without taking up too much room," Prof Das noted.

While the lab-scale prototype costs approximately Rs 35,000, mass production is expected to significantly reduce costs. The design accommodates various materials, from affordable particle boards to premium options like acrylic and toughened glass, making it accessible to a wide range of consumers.

The team has secured a patent for their invention, which promises to be a practical solution for those living in compact spaces. A smaller version for children is also available, adding to its versatility.