IIT-Guwahati team develops nanosensor for rapid detection of toxic water pollutants

A research team at IIT-Guwahati has created a nanosensor capable of detecting hazardous pollutants in water, including mercury and antibiotic residues, within seconds.

The sensor, developed using milk protein and thymine, relies on carbon dots that emit a glow under ultraviolet light. When exposed to contaminants like mercury or tetracyclines, the glow dims, offering a quick visual cue of contamination. Tests showed the device can deliver results in less than 10 seconds.

Water contamination has become a growing global concern due to rapid urbanisation, industrial discharge, and pharmaceutical misuse. Substances like tetracyclines, widely used antibiotics for respiratory illnesses, often seep into the environment when improperly disposed of, fueling antibiotic resistance. Mercury, particularly in its organic form, is linked to cancer, cardiovascular issues, and severe neurological disorders.

To ensure adaptability, the IIT-Guwahati team tested the nanosensor across different mediums, including tap water, river water, milk, urine, and serum. The institute noted that while the research remains at the laboratory stage, the early results show strong potential for safeguarding public health and water quality.