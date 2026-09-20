IIT Guwahati to host inaugural International Conference on Design and Innovation Studies from September 28

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will host the inaugural International Conference on Design and Innovation Studies (INDIS 2026) from September 28 to 30, bringing together experts from academia, industry, policymaking and the design sector to discuss the role of design-led innovation in shaping future societies.

According to an official statement, the three-day conference is being organised by the Department of Design at IIT Guwahati in collaboration with MIT Institute of Design and MIT ADT University, Pune.

The conference will provide a platform for researchers, practitioners, educators, policymakers and industry leaders to deliberate on emerging approaches to design and innovation and their applications across different sectors.

INDIS 2026 will focus on how design-led innovation can contribute to the development of sustainable, inclusive and technologically mediated futures, the statement said.

The conference is expected to facilitate discussions on emerging design practices, technological developments and innovation-driven approaches aimed at addressing evolving societal and environmental challenges.