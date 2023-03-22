The Center for Indian Knowledge Systems and the Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati will be hosting a two-day Gau-Vigyan National Conference to discuss the significance of cows in modern life and medical science. The event will feature paper presentations, keynote speeches, workshops, tutorials, exhibitions, and panel discussions. The conference will take place on April 26th and 27th, 2023, at the Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati.

Cows play a crucial role in the agricultural industry and the economy, and understanding cow science can enhance farming practices' efficiency and sustainability. Cow science drives research and innovation in the industry, leading to advancements in breeding, genetics, nutrition, ayurveda, and disease prevention. The conference invites authors to submit their original research work on topics related to cows.

The conference's topics include, but are not limited to, the description and importance of cows in Indian literature, sustainable development goals through cows, food processing, and fertilizer industry, medicinal benefits and products, economics, rural empowerment, and crop-yield prediction.

The conference venue is the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, which is located on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra, approximately 20 km from the heart of the city. The institute has all the necessary facilities, including a health centre, students' hostels, faculty and staff quarters, guest house, library, computer centre, sports facilities, and canteens.