Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Saturday that IIT-Guwahati will be tasked with studying the root causes of artificial flooding in Dibrugarh. The findings from this study will form the basis of a comprehensive master plan aimed at mitigating the issue.

The announcement follows severe artificial flooding that has plagued the city this year, with some areas still submerged. During a visit to the Naliapool area, Sonowal examined the city's drainage and sewerage systems, urging local authorities to marshal all resources and expertise to develop a sustainable solution.

Sonowal, who also serves as the MP for Dibrugarh, highlighted the urgency of addressing the problem. “The artificial flood in Dibrugarh is a pressing concern. We must implement a solution that is economically prudent, ecologically viable, and environmentally sustainable,” Sonowal stated. He emphasized that IIT-Guwahati’s investigation will lead to a master plan, which will be meticulously executed.

The Minister also called Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss the issue and instructed officials to expedite relief efforts. He stressed the importance of civic bodies addressing encroachment and other contributing factors to water logging, incorporating expert recommendations into their strategies.

“This initiative is crucial to restore normalcy and ensure that Dibrugarh's future is safeguarded from similar crises,” Sonowal added.