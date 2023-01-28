The 27th edition of one of the largest cultural festivals of the North-east India is set to take place from February 2nd to 5th of February in Guwahati.

The theme of Alcheringa for this year is “Pledge to Persist”.

The Outreach and Media Head informed that the festival will be themed around the nation’s spirit of overcoming one of the most significant pandemics in history. Therefore, he urges the attendees to rejoice and celebrate the spirit of victory.

The festival will comprise more than 80 events and competitions such as ‘Electric Heels’ (group dance competition), ‘Voice of Alcheringa’ (solo singing competition), ‘Halla Bol’ (street play competition) ‘Rock-o-Phonix’ (rock band competition) ‘Mr. and Ms. Alcheringa’ (personality contest) and ‘Haute Couture’ (team-based fashion designing event).

Four back-to-back live concerts, incredible pro shows, creators' camp and some innovative informal activities will also be featured.

Sajid Wajid, Mika Singh, Lucky Ali, Mohit Chauhan, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, KK, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Rajvani, Ash King, Sachin Jigar and Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Taneja, Karan Sehgal, Arunabh Kumar, Babar Ali, and Deepak Pareek are just a few of the well-known performers who have performed at Alcheringa previously.

With a total participation of 500 colleges, the festival is expected to have a footfall of about 140,000 numbers.

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