IIT Guwahati’s Prof Amarendra Kumar Das named Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University

The Ministry of Education on December 31 appointed Professor Amarendra Kumar Das of IIT Guwahati as the new Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, Assam, even as it constituted a high-level enquiry committee to probe the ongoing crisis and allegations surrounding the functioning of the university.

According to an official communication issued by the Department of Higher Education, Government of India, Prof. Das, who is currently serving in the Department of Design at IIT Guwahati, has been appointed as Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University with immediate effect. The terms and conditions of his service will be governed by the provisions laid down in the Tezpur University Act, Statutes and Ordinances. The appointment has been approved by the competent authority.

On the same day, the Ministry also issued an Office Memorandum constituting an Enquiry Committee under Section 9 of the Tezpur University Act, 1993, to examine all matters related to the ongoing situation at Tezpur University, including allegations levelled against the Vice-Chancellor.

The three-member committee will be chaired by Prof. Lokendra Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University. The other members include Prof. Jagadish Kumar Patnaik, Vice-Chancellor of Nagaland University, and Prof. Manish R. Joshi, Secretary of the University Grants Commission.

As per the memorandum, the Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University has been directed to recuse himself from all official duties and proceed on leave with immediate effect. He will remain on leave until the completion of the enquiry.

The committee has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive enquiry into the findings and recommendations of the Fact-Finding Committee report submitted earlier to the Office of the Chancellor. It will also examine the circumstances that led to the present crisis in the university, including resignations and assumption of charges by various university functionaries. The committee is authorised to visit the campus, meet stakeholders, review relevant documents and records, and examine any other matter it deems necessary.

The enquiry committee has been asked to submit its report at the earliest, within a maximum period of three months from the date of issuance of the Office Memorandum. The University Grants Commission will provide all secretarial assistance to the committee, while Tezpur University authorities have been directed to fully cooperate and furnish all required documents and assistance.

The twin developments signal direct intervention by the Centre to stabilise the administration of Tezpur University and address concerns raised over its governance and functioning.