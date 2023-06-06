The Calcutta High Court has directed the Kharagpur police to include Section 302 in the investigation into the death of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed.

Last month, a team of West Bengal Police exhumed Faizan Ahmed's body from a burial ground in Assam's Dibrugarh after the Calcutta High Court ordered the exhumation in order to conduct a second post-mortem at the Medical College and Hospital, Calcutta, stating that it was necessary to determine whether he died by suicide or not.

According to reports, following the second autopsy, the court order said that it was a homicide and that the next hearing would determine who would be investigating the case.

Also Read: Assam: Faizan Ahmed's mortal remains flown to Kolkata, victim's parents allege IIT Kharagpur attempting to influence investigation

According to reports, the court has not yet authorised IIT Kharagpur to get a copy of the autopsy.

Notably, Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) addresses the punishment of a person convicted of murder.

This Section specifies that anyone who commits murder will face either life imprisonment or death punishment, as well as a fine, depending on the gravity of the offence.

Faizan was a third-year mechanical engineering student at IIT Kharagpur, it should be noted. On October 14, he was discovered half-melted in a dorm room at IIT Kharagpur. Faizan's parents filed a writ suit at the Calcutta High Court, claiming that their son was murdered.