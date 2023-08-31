Despite its humble beginnings, "Techniche" now boasts of being one of the largest Techno-Management Fests across India. Techniche 2023, to be held from August 31st to the 3rd of September, will be the 25th edition of the fest, which marks the silver jubilee edition, much to the anticipation of the college community.

This edition of Techniche would witness the lights of eminent personalities of a wide spectrum of fields like Ehud Olmert (Former Prime Minister), David Straily (CEO, Brinkbound Games & Former Product Director, Valorant), David Orban (Managing Advisor of Beyond Enterprise), and Mohit Tyagi (Director, Competishun).

Gear up for glory -Robotics

No technical fest is complete without robots. The robotics module of Techniche draws interest from engineering enthusiasts across the nation. As Techniche introduces events like Aquawars, Robowars, Escalade, IDRL, Track Titans, Sky Sprint, and Micromouse this year, the standards have been elevated.

Aquawars is one of its kind event, happening first time worldwide, wherein bots will fight in the administrative lake of IITG. Experience the blend of cutting-edge tech and fierce competition with Robowars. Also, don’t miss the thrill of night drone racing in collab with IDRL debuting at IITG during Techniche. Presenting the much-awaited 12th edition of Escalade, our flagship event that promises excitement like never before.

Get ready to be enthralled by the Celestial Confluence - Lecture Series

The module brings together an assortment of the world's most extraordinary minds. This constellation of lectures is artfully curated to provide emerging professionals an unparalleled chance to engage with individuals who have not only attained remarkable accomplishments but have also redefined the very essence of progress. This year's gathering will be graced by illustrious personalities like David Straily (Senior Developer at Valorant), Ehud Olmert (Former Prime Minister), and David Orban (Managing Advisor of Beyond Enterprise).

In a realm where discussions eclipse monologues, the Panel Discussion is our conduit to converge ideas, intricately brainstormed and vigorously debated by pioneers in their respective fields. This year's discourse will revolve around the captivating theme of "Beyond Reality: Exploring the frontiers of AR & VR in Metaverse." We are thrilled to introduce our esteemed panelists are Arijit Bhattacharya, Founder & CEO of VirtualInfoCom, Varun Khatri - Founder of SIMBOTT, Shrey Mishra - Co-Founder of XR Central, Yash Pradhan - AR Artist, Prafulla Mathur - Co-founder of Queppelin, David Orban(Panel Moderator)- Managing advisor of Beyond Enterprises, Nexus- The Corpo-Management Conference:

Nexus is back with its fifth edition to prepare you for a successful career. Various events such as keynotes, panel discussions, hackathons, competitions, workshops, and networking sessions are now on the block. If you’re looking for insight into the corporate world, look no further because this is the event for you.

Get ready for an exhilarating journey at Corporate Module 2023, where we're taking it to new heights! Our captivating events will ignite your entrepreneurial spirit and redefine the corporate landscape. Showcase your visionary ideas in Chakravyuh, a business plan competition, explore investing in Bull vs Bear, a virtual stock market simulation, and test your problem-solving skills in Innovación Unveil, a case study competition. Dive into stock trading with Mock Stock, and delve into machine learning in our hackathons, Innvoate48 and Cascade Cup. Brace for the future with the Web3 hackathon, DecentralX. Corporate Module 2023 is your gateway to endless possibilities and an extraordinary journey to success!

TechExpo

TechExpo is orchestrated with the fundamental goal of illuminating the strides in technology achieved by the vibrant youth of our nation. At TechExpo, we embrace boundless possibilities, empowering participants to present projects spanning diverse domains. Our foundation rests on unadulterated innovation. Our scope extends beyond hardware innovations, encompassing entrepreneurs and software projects as well. We welcome a diverse range of technological endeavors. This year, we have received registrations from participants all across India. We are delighted to witness their enthusiasm to compete and showcase their talents on the global stage.

Workshops

In the realm of technological exploration, Techniche offers an extensive range of workshops that extend the boundaries of knowledge. Designed to cater to diverse interests, these workshops not only provide you with the latest insights in your chosen field but also offer industry-approved certificates, internship opportunities, and valuable hands-on experience. If you're interested in Artificial Intelligence, IoT with AWS, Android App Development, Cybersecurity & Ethical Hacking, Blockchain Technology, or Entrepreneurship Development, our workshops are tailored just for you. Join us to explore, learn, and excel in these exciting domains.

Techolympics and Funniche

TechOlympics is a module with several unique competitions that will test your abilities and allow you to compete against top contenders from throughout the country. With excellent performance, you will also get to showcase your talents offline and get opportunities to win prizes, internships, and more.

Funniche stands true to its name and adds a fun element to the fest. Starting from ESports such as Valorant, BGMI, and chess, and moving towards fun games like Paintball, Football Tic Tac Toe, and many more, Funniche has it all.