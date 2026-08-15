‘I’ll kill Assam CM’: Man allegedly threatens Himanta Biswa Sarma during Independence Day live broadcast

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has allegedly received a death threat from a social media user who posted an inflammatory comment during a live broadcast of the Chief Minister’s Independence Day address, according to a report.

The alleged threat was made by a Facebook user identified as Abdul Mutaleb, who reportedly commented during the live broadcast of Sarma’s Independence Day programme.

According to the report, the user allegedly wrote that he would kill the Assam Chief Minister and offered a monetary reward to anyone willing to carry out the act. The comment reportedly also contained references to pro-Pakistan slogans and remarks against India.

The alleged comment has triggered concern, with security agencies reportedly initiating efforts to trace the person behind the account.

Security agencies are reportedly examining the social media activity and other available information to determine whether the threat constitutes a credible security concern or was an attempt to provoke or intimidate.

Further details are awaited as the authorities continue to examine the alleged threat.