Three male and two female illegal Bangladeshi nationals were detained today at Guwahati railway station by the on-duty GRP staff. They were about to travel to Bengaluru.

The details of the apprehended persons are Abdullah, son of Afjal Sheikh, from Hobiganj village, Assampara post office, Hobiganj police station, Sunamganj district, Sylhet state, Bangladesh; Mosamad Moina, 18 years old, daughter of Isahat Khan, from Hobiganj village, Assampara post office, Hobiganj police station, Sunamganj district, Sylhet state, Bangladesh; MST.

Farzana, 18 years old, daughter of Gaffar Howlader, from Hobiganj village, Assampara post office, Hobiganj police station, Sunamganj district, Sylhet state, Bangladesh.



Another Sohid Sikdar, 22 years, S/O- Nur Jamal Sikdar, village - Baniakhali, P.S.- Shoronkhola, District - Bagerhat, State- Khulna, Bangladesh has also been apprehended at Ghty railway station.



Also Read: 11 Bangladeshi nationals, one Indian tout held at Tripura

Earlier on July 11, as many as 11 Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian tout were held by Government Railway Police and BSF in two separate locations of Tripura.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on July 11 late night arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals including a minor boy in Agartala Railway Station.

Speaking with India Today NE, Officer-In-Charge of GRP, Tapas Das said that they have received a tip-off regarding Bangladeshi nationals who have come here at Agartala Railway Station.

“Based on the inputs we have alerted our staff at railway stations and found some people in a suspicious condition. We have detained them and during preliminary interrogation, they have revealed that they are Bangladeshi nationals and entered Tripura illegally”, he said.