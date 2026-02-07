Illegal brick kilns demolished in Assam’s Chhaygaon revenue circle

The Kamrup district administration on February 6, launched an eviction drive against illegally operating brick kilns under the Chhaygaon Revenue Circle.



According to officials, several illegal brick kilns were functioning unchecked in villages including Bamunbari and Gelabari. The kilns were causing environmental damage due to toxic smoke and foul odour. Reports highlighting the issue had recently appeared in the media, alleging that the kilns were operating with the knowledge of local authorities.



Following these reports, a joint team led by Chhaygaon Revenue Circle Officer Nandan Nilotpal Bhagawati conducted a large-scale eviction operation. The drive was carried out with the support of village heads and officials from the Nagarbera Forest Department, and personnel from the Mandira police outpost.



During the operation, several illegal brick kilns were demolished using excavators.



After the eviction drive, the Circle Officer warned kiln owners against setting up illegal brick kilns in the future and said such operations would continue if illegal activities persist. He added that the administration remains committed to taking strict action against violators to prevent environmental degradation.