The Barak Valley has been hit by yet another illegal syndicate - the Burmese cow syndicate. Thousands of Burmese cows are being brought into Barak from the neighbouring state of Mizoram almost every night, and fake letters are being sold to different parts of the country.

The police have been receiving complaints about this for the past few months, and after a recent complaint, they have finally taken action. Last night, the Hailakandi police seized 16 cows without a letter while they were grazing in Bilaipur village on the Assam-Mizoram border in Hailakandi district.

Police suspect that these cows were also being imported illegally from Myanmar. They also managed to arrest two pacharkaris, but it is not yet clear who is behind this newly formed cattle syndicate in Barak.

This comes after previous illegal activities such as coal, chemical fertilisers, and Burmese supari were uncovered in the area. The rise of this illegal Burmese cow syndicate has raised concerns among various party organisations in the Valley.

The police are actively investigating the matter, and locals are urged to report any suspicious activity related to the illegal import of cows from Myanmar.

It remains to be seen how the authorities will tackle this issue, but for now, the people of Barak can rest assured that the police are taking action to put an end to this illegal activity.

Earlier on ﻿February 28, Cachar police seized 17 smuggled Burmese cows during their ongoing campaign against illegal cattle trafficking. Based on a tip-off, the Police raided a house in Katigorah's Lathimara area and seized the 17 Burmese cows. Sensing danger, the cow smugglers evaded from the Police.

According to sources, the market value of the cows is estimated to be around 25 lakh rupees. The police have intensified their campaign against illegal cattle trafficking in the region and have urged the public to cooperate with them to curb this illegal activity.