An alleged illegal chemical manufacturing unit operating from a residential premises in Silchar's Sirukandi area was busted by Cachar Police, with cleaning products worth more than Rs 50 lakh seized and one person arrested.

The raid was conducted at a house in Sirukandi, under the Ramnagar area of Silchar, following allegations that chemical-based cleaning products were being manufactured and sold in the market without the necessary legal permissions.

The operation was led by Cachar Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das, along with Tarapur Police Outpost in-charge Shubhajit Dutta.

During the raid, police seized a large quantity of cleaning products, including toilet cleaners, bathroom cleaners and bleaching powder. The seized materials are estimated to have a market value exceeding Rs 50 lakh.

According to police sources, the products were allegedly being manufactured and marketed from the residence of Abdul Kuddus Chowdhury for a prolonged period without the requisite legal authorisations.

Chowdhury has been arrested in connection with the alleged illegal operation.

A case has been registered at Tarapur Police Station, and an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances under which the manufacturing unit was operating, identify the distribution network for the products and determine whether other individuals were involved.

The discovery of the alleged manufacturing unit inside a residential area has raised concerns among local residents. Police are investigating the matter to ascertain the full extent of the operation and establish whether any regulatory violations or safety-related concerns were involved.