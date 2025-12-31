Six puppies rescued in Assam’s Jorhat, suspected to be bound for illegal dog meat trade

Six puppies, just a few months old, were rescued in Jorhat, Assam, after being found tied with wires and ropes in an empty plot at Lichubari, raising suspicion that they were being transported for the illegal dog meat trade.

The rescue was carried out by local volunteers in coordination with the Lichubari police, with support from Humane World for Animals India and local animal welfare groups Anaajoree and Daryai Ghoda. Acting on information provided by alert residents, the team intervened before the puppies could be moved out of the area.

Following the rescue, the puppies were taken to the shelter run by Daryai Ghoda, where they are currently receiving veterinary treatment and care. Efforts are underway to rehabilitate them and place them in safe and responsible homes after recovery.

Animal welfare groups have expressed concern over a rise in cases involving the theft and illegal transportation of community dogs from Assam. Recently, animal advocates in North Lakhimpur reported the sudden disappearance of several community dogs, heightening fears of organised smuggling linked to the dog meat trade. Although illegal in India, the trade is believed to persist in parts of the Northeast, with dogs allegedly transported to neighbouring states such as Mizoram and Nagaland.

Tilottama Mozumdar, a volunteer involved in the rescue, said vigilance among citizens is crucial to prevent such crimes. She alleged that dogs are often captured, tied with wires, muzzled, and transported by road and rail under inhumane conditions.

Mishi Aggarwal, Cruelty Response Specialist at Humane World for Animals India, said the rescue highlighted the importance of community awareness and swift coordination with authorities. She added that timely reporting by citizens can help intercept such crimes and save animal lives.

Milin Dutta, founder of Anaajoree, described the condition of the puppies as distressing and stressed the need for stronger enforcement and collaboration to curb the illegal trade and protect community dogs in Assam.

Humane World for Animals India continues to work with local partners and authorities across the region to combat the dog meat trade through rescue operations, awareness campaigns, and humane dog population management programmes.