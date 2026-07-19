Illegal earth-cutting triggers massive landslide in Guwahati’s Kharghuli; no casualties reported

A massive landslide struck the Kharghuli area of Guwahati on July 19 after boulders and debris rolled down a hillside, blocking a road and prompting authorities to launch clearance operations. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Efforts are underway to remove the boulders and debris from the affected road and restore normal movement in the area, officials said.

District Project Officer (DPO) of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kaustubh Talukdar, said the landslide was caused by illegal and unscientific earth-cutting despite restrictions imposed by the district administration.

“The incident happened because of unplanned and unscientific earth-cutting and development activities. The district administration had issued a blanket order banning earth-cutting in hilly and low-lying areas from May to October,” Talukdar said.

He added that carrying out construction or earth-cutting in hilly areas during the ban period is illegal and that authorities are taking steps to reduce the risk in the affected area. The Soil Conservation Department has assessed the vulnerability of the site and is undertaking temporary precautionary measures, while technical improvements are expected to be implemented shortly.

The incident has once again raised concerns over illegal hill-cutting and unregulated development activities in Guwahati’s vulnerable hilly regions during the monsoon season.