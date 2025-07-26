Illegal encroachments on government, satras, naamghars and forest lands to be cleared out in phases: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, July 25 reiterated the Assam government’s unwavering commitment to reclaiming illegally occupied lands across the state, including Village Grazing Reserves (VGR), Professional Grazing Reserves (PGR), Satras, Naamghars, forest land, and other public spaces.

During his visit to Uriamghat in Golaghat district — a region currently witnessing a large-scale eviction operation — CM Sarma asserted that all encroachments would be cleared in a systematic and phased manner. The state, he emphasized, will not tolerate any illegal occupation of public or community lands.

“The government will clear all illegal encroachments on VGRs, PGRs, Satras, Naamghars, and forest lands. The drive will continue across the state,” the Chief Minister said, inspecting areas where notices have already been issued.

CM Sarma revealed that thousands of bighas of land had been unlawfully occupied, with some families reportedly encroaching upon 300 to 400 bighas each. “In total, around 1,000 families had taken over close to 10,000 acres of land for various economic purposes,” he added. “Fortunately, nearly 70% of the encroachers have vacated voluntarily.”

The encroachers reportedly hail from different parts of Assam — including Cachar, Sribhumi, Dhubri, Barpeta, Hojai, Nagaon, and Morigaon — as well as from other states like West Bengal and Bihar. Sarma clarified that their actual origins would be confirmed after verification by district authorities once the names and addresses are submitted.

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister expressed dismay over the extent of unauthorized commercial activity.

“See the huge swathes of commercial betel nut plantations grown by encroachers in the forest land of Uriamghat,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter). “I was astounded by the magnitude of illegal plantations, clearly supported by a Supari Mafia. The good news? These won’t exist anymore.”

The Chief Minister also confirmed that eviction notices have been served in Negheribil, another area in Golaghat district. He expressed hope that these too would be vacated without confrontation. CM Sarma noted that illegal encroachments had turned Uriamghat into a hotspot for criminal activities, but voiced confidence that peace would return with public cooperation.

Two individuals believed to have played key roles in organizing the encroachments have been taken into custody. The government, Sarma stated, maintains a comprehensive list of all encroached sites across the state, which will be addressed in due course.

Highlighting the proactive role of citizens, the Chief Minister acknowledged a surge in public appeals on social media urging action against encroachments in their areas. He appealed to the public and civil society organizations to stay vigilant and report new encroachment activities.

“While the government will handle existing cases, public vigilance is vital to prevent further illegal occupation,” he urged.

Sarma also announced that once the Uriamghat eviction is concluded, the total land reclaimed from encroachers across Assam would exceed 1.5 lakh bighas.

He further noted that the Forest Department and district administration are working on initiatives to provide local employment opportunities, utilizing resources such as forest produce, stone, and sand. The reclaimed land will be protected and used for reforestation and community development efforts, he added.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Nagaland government for extending cooperation in the eviction efforts.

CM Sarma was accompanied during his visit by local MLA Biswajit Phukan, Special Chief Secretary (Forests) M.K. Yadav, IGP (Law & Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh, District Commissioner Pulak Mahanta, and other senior officials.