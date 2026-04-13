Illegal entry busted: Four Bangladeshi nationals, broker held in Guwahati crackdown

Four Bangladeshi nationals, including a minor, were apprehended in Guwahati by the Border Branch of the Assam Police in a joint operation with Dispur Police Station, officials said on April 12.

Acting on credible inputs, the individuals were detained on Saturday evening and are currently being held at Dispur Police Station as authorities complete the necessary procedures for their deportation to Bangladesh.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Munni Akhtar (22), Moor Salim Seikh (32), Mukta Seikh (25), and a minor. During interrogation, it was revealed that they had illegally entered India without valid documents in search of employment after being lured by brokers.

Police said the group began their journey on April 10 and reached Guwahati the following day.

In connection with the case, one alleged broker, Md Akkash Ali (32), a taxi driver by profession and a resident of Barpeta district, has also been arrested. A case has been registered against him at Dispur Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Immigration and Foreigner Act, 2025.

Further investigation is underway, officials added.

