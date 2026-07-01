Illegal foreign cigarettes worth Rs 2.8 crore seized in Assam's Cachar

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Customs Department, Silchar, seized illegal foreign cigarettes worth Rs 2.8 crore in Assam's Cachar district, officials said on June 30.

Acting on specific intelligence about the interstate trafficking of contraband goods, the joint team launched an operation and conducted searches at multiple locations before intercepting trucks carrying the illicit consignment.

According to officials, the cigarettes were being transported through Kalain for distribution in Meghalaya and other states.

The seized consignment has been handed over for further legal action.

Officials said Assam Rifles and the Customs Department have been carrying out sustained operations against counterfeit and smuggled goods in the region to dismantle trafficking networks.

They described the latest seizure as a significant success in efforts to curb the illegal trade in contraband products.