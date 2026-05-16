Illegal gold consignment worth Rs 3 crore recovered from Delhi–Tripura Sampark Kranti Express in Bongaigaon

In a major operation against interstate smuggling activities, the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Bongaigaon recovered a huge consignment of illegal gold bars worth nearly Rs 3 crore from the Delhi–Tripura bound Sampark Kranti Express train.

According to police sources, the operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs regarding the transportation of smuggled gold through the railway route. Acting on the tip-off, GRP personnel conducted a search operation onboard the train while it was passing through Bongaigaon district.

During the search, the police reportedly noticed the suspicious behaviour and movements of a passenger. Upon questioning and checking his luggage, the officials recovered a large quantity of gold bars concealed inside the bag.

The accused has been identified as Prabin Singha Rao. He has been detained at the Bongaigaon GRP police station and is currently being interrogated in connection with the case.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine the source and intended destination of the seized gold consignment. Efforts are also being made to identify other individuals linked to the suspected interstate gold smuggling network.

The seizure of such a large quantity of illegal gold has triggered widespread attention across the region, with investigators suspecting the involvement of a larger organised smuggling syndicate.