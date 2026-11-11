Alleged illegal excavation of a hill at Damelia Basti near Garopara under the Rani forest range in Assam's Kamrup district has raised concerns over environmental protection and the monitoring of forest areas.

In the latest incident, unidentified persons allegedly excavated a portion of a hill, with the extracted earth reportedly being used for road construction in the adjoining area.

The site is located a short distance beyond the Garopara Beat Office, within the Rani forest range under the Palasbari Legislative Assembly Constituency. The earth extracted from the hill is reportedly being used for the construction of an approximately 500-metre-long road.

The alleged excavation has raised questions over how such activity could take place near a forest area without the timely knowledge or intervention of the concerned authorities.

When contacted, Rani Range Officer Roji Barman reportedly said that the forest department was unaware of the identities of those involved in the alleged hill cutting. Barman said a team had been deputed to inspect the site and that officials were monitoring the situation.

The range officer also said the department would attempt to catch those responsible red-handed if the excavation continued during a subsequent visit.

The latest incident has once again brought concerns over alleged illegal activities in the Rani forest landscape into focus. Reports of tree felling and destruction at Nalapara, unauthorised extraction of natural resources and suspected poaching activities have also surfaced from different parts of the forest region.

Environmentalists and local residents have expressed concern that indiscriminate hill cutting and extraction of earth could damage the natural landscape, disturb ecological balance, affect vegetation and threaten wildlife habitats.

The Rani forest landscape, which supports diverse flora and fauna along the Assam-Meghalaya border, is considered an important ecological zone requiring sustained protection and monitoring.

Meanwhile, local residents and nature enthusiasts have urged Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, the Palasbari MLA, the forest department and the Kamrup district administration to conduct a thorough investigation, identify those responsible and prevent further environmental damage.

The incident has renewed calls for stronger surveillance and enforcement to protect the Rani forest region from alleged unauthorised activities.