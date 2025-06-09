The All Changlang District Students Union organised a peaceful rally on 3rd June 2025 in Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh. This rally was a direct response to a directive issued by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) on 29th May 2025. The event aimed to voice concerns about the presence of illegal immigrants in the state, which many believe poses a threat to the demographic integrity and cultural identity of the indigenous communities.

The rally highlighted various groups identified as illegal immigrants, including Chakma-Hajong, Nepali, Bhutanese, Tibetan, and Bangladeshi Muslim settlers. The presence of these groups has been seen as potentially undermining the socio-political rights of indigenous people, leading to calls for immediate action.

Participants in the rally demanded that the state government take cabinet-level action to review and cleanse the electoral rolls. The aim is to remove the names of all non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) individuals and illegal immigrants. Re-inclusion in the electoral rolls should only occur through a stringent three-step verification process, ensuring transparency and accuracy.

Another significant demand made during the rally was the eradication of duplicate and dual voter registrations. Attendees emphasised that instances of individuals holding voter registrations in both Arunachal Pradesh and other states should be thoroughly investigated and addressed.

Furthermore, the rally called for the immediate identification and deportation of illegal immigrants residing within the state. The AAPSU resolution specifically pointed towards illegal Chakma-Hajong, Nepali, Bhutanese, Tibetan, and Bangladeshi Muslim settlers as groups requiring urgent attention. This action is seen as vital to safeguarding the interests of the state's indigenous communities.

The concerns expressed during the rally reflect a broader aim to protect the socio-political rights of the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh. Organisers and participants hope that their demands will lead to concrete government action to address the challenges posed by illegal immigration.